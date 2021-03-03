    Yankees' Aaron Boone Taking Leave of Absence to Have Surgery for Pacemaker

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021
    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks during a news conference before the start of spring training baseball Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees will be without manager Aaron Boone for at least "the next several days" because of a medical procedure expected to take place Wednesday. 

    The team announced the 47-year-old is taking an immediate medical leave to receive a pacemaker. 

    Boone also issued a statement about the situation:

    Boone had open-heart surgery in 2009 to replace an aortic valve to fix a condition that he has had since his college days. 

    "It definitely hits home, but I'm doing well with it," Boone said at the time. "I feel like I'm fairly educated on it now. I have a strong faith and a great family and friends and teammates. I really am doing well and I'm ready to tackle this thing and get it behind me and get on with life."

    Boone returned to the field later that season with the Houston Astros. The former All-Star appeared in 10 games over the final month of the regular season before retiring at the end of the year. 

    After spending seven years as a radio and television broadcaster, Boone was hired as Yankees manager in December 2017. He has gone 236-148 with three playoff appearances, including a trip to the American League Championship Series in 2019. 

    The Yankees are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on April 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

