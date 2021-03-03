Report: Bills Propose Rule Change That Would Delay Head Coach, Exec Interviews

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills reportedly proposed a new rule that would bar teams from interviewing for head-coaching or executive vacancies until after the conference title games and hiring for those positions until after the Super Bowl.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the proposal, which would be a major change in standard operating procedure. Currently, teams are able to interview for vacancies immediately upon the dismissal of the previous coach or executive.

The procedural change could limit the disadvantage coordinators and junior executives of teams that go deep into the playoffs face in the current market. Every NFL coaching vacancy had been filled before the Super Bowl this season. While the NFL did allow special exceptions for coordinators of teams to interview for vacancies in non-bye weeks, they were playing from behind.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were the two most notable examples this season of coaches deserving of a head-coaching job who ultimately lost out, in part due to their teams' success.

None of the coordinators hired as head coaches this offseason were part of teams that went past the second round of the playoffs. Three hires were from non-playoff teams.

Forcing teams to wait until after the Super Bowl would likely lead to more coordinators like Daboll and Bienemy being hired, rather than teams being impatient and taking available options.