Joe Montana Says Bucs' Tom Brady Has Taken over as Best QB in NFL History

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Even Joe Montana admitted he has been replaced as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Appearing Wednesday on ESPN's First Take (via TMZ Sports), Montana conceded the race to Tom Brady, saying Brady "has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago."



"If you look at what Tom's been able to accomplish in his time that he's played, I think it puts him definitely up there in the top of the list," the Hall of Famer said.

Statistically, there's no real comparison between the two. Brady has thrown for 79,204 yards and 581 touchdowns. He has already doubled up Montana's touchdown numbers (273) and will likely do the same in terms of yardage (40,551).

Team success was the biggest feather in Montana's cap, and he can no longer claim that advantage, either. Brady is fresh off winning his seventh Super Bowl title, putting him three ahead of Montana. Brady has spent six more years in the NFL than Montana, but that does little to diminish what he has achieved.

As Montana said, the GOAT debate seems to be closed for the foreseeable future.