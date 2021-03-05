Predicting Landing Spots for NFL's Best 2021 Free-Agent QBs

0 of 8

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Unprecedented movement at quarterback was expected this offseason, and free agency could now serve as the primary outlet for a few more signal-caller swaps.

At this juncture, the two most likely trade candidates following the 2020 NFL season have already been dealt. Matthew Stafford (with Jared Goff involved in the deal) moved from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, and Carson Wentz was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts.



With those deals complete, major quarterback movement could grind to a halt.

Currently, the Houston Texans aren't receptive to overtures for Deshaun Watson. The Seattle Seahawks know of potential trade destinations for Russell Wilson, but the quarterback prefers to stay in the Great Northwest. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch already stated there's "no doubt" regarding Jimmy Garoppolo's status as the team's starter.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock deemed Derek Carr "one of the best quarterbacks" in the NFL and said the organization is "happy" with him behind center. As of now, the New York Jets aren't actively shopping Sam Darnold, though general manager Joe Douglas will answer calls from other franchises interested in the 2018 third overall pick.

Maybe one or two of those signal-callers will eventually be traded. Maybe they won't.

Pickings then become slim because franchise quarterbacks aren't just sitting around for teams in need. But while true top-end starters aren't available in free agency, except for Dak Prescott, there are still some viable options available, ready to sign elsewhere and possibly improve multiple squads in need of help at the position.