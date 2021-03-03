Tom Brady Talks Video of Lombardi Trophy Toss During Bucs' Super Bowl Parade

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Tuesday his decision to throw the Lombardi Trophy to another boat during the team's Super Bowl celebration is a blur.

Brady explained on CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden (via ESPN's Jenna Laine) he's just happy Bucs tight end Cameron Brate was able to make the catch.

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do,'" he said. "Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that Cam [caught it]."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also addressed another memorable part of the clip: his daughter pleading with him not to throw the trophy across water.

"That's my little eight-year-old daughter," Brady said. "Who could imagine that an eight-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she's the voice of reason. Go figure."

The Bucs' celebration came after a 31-9 blowout of the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Brady threw three touchdowns in the win.

He told Corden the video from after the boat parade that showed him struggling to stand upright was a combination of sea legs and avocado tequila.

"A little of both," Brady said. "It was definitely a moment of celebration. I'm happy I'm on land at that point. Absolutely. I'm happy I'm being surrounded by my fellow quarterback Griff [Ryan Griffin] at the right place at the right time. Who could have a friend better than that? Making sure I was just so comfortable walking off the boat like that."

Brady and the Bucs will be among the top title contenders once again heading into next season, so it's possible the Lombardi toss becomes an annual tradition.