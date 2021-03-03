Bills' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have to turn their pass-rusher search in a different direction after missing out on signing J.J. Watt.

Buffalo has to learn from the signings made in 2020 and it needs to find players that will produce sacks at a high level, or at least get to opposing quarterbacks at a decent rate.

There are plenty of pass-rushers on the free-agent market, but a handful of them are not worth the pursuit due to injuries or recent production issues.

While defensive line should be Buffalo's top offseason area of improvement, it also needs to find the right fit at tight end to give Josh Allen another dangerous weapon to work with to improve over Dawson Knox.