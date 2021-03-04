Celtics' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

Celtics' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline ApproachingMarch 4, 2021
A recent three-game winning streak has stopped the sky from falling on the Boston Celtics, but clearly there are issues with the Shamrocks.
If they hope to make their fourth Eastern Conference Finals appearance in five seasons, this roster likely requires tweaking between now and the March 25 trade deadline. The Celtics might've had designs on being an elite team, but they can't be labeled as such when they're sitting 13th in offensive efficiency and 16th on the opposite side.
Boston could use more shot-creators, bench scoring and size on the interior. We've found a player to target for each need.
Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies
Remember how much mileage the Celtics used to get out of Gordon Hayward as a swingman with size, scoring punch and a knack for finding open teammates. We're not saying Kyle Anderson is on his way to becoming Hayward 2.0, but he could handle a similar role while perking up the club's defensive versatility.
Anderson's stats are spiking across the board, as the 27-year-old is seemingly piecing together the rare seventh-season breakout. He has never averaged more points (13.6), rebounds (6.2) or assists (3.6). And despite never being much of a three-point threat before, he's suddenly splashing 1.6 triples per night at a 39.0 percent clip.
Now, shrewd business minds might be wondering if buying Anderson now means paying his absolute top dollar. The short answer is yes.
The longer answer, though, is why does that matter? If you believe in the skill improvements, then you're simply paying up for a more complete player. And if he's a big enough push to help the Celtics right the ship, isn't that worth the cost?
Alec Burks, New York Knicks
Five Celtics are averaging more than eight points per game. Four of them have worked exclusively in the starting lineup, and the fifth, Daniel Theis, has started 28 of his 33 games.
That's a long-winded way of saying Boston needs more point production from its second unit. Only three reserve groups have produced fewer than the Celtics' 32.0 points per game.
Alec Burks could be the spark plug this roster needs. He's averaging double figures for the second consecutive campaign (11.2) and doing his best work to date from downtown (1.9 threes per game, 40.4 three-point percentage).
The playoff-hunting New York Knicks won't want to just give Burks away, but perhaps they could be talked into it for the right price. He is, after all, headed to unrestricted free agency at season's end, and New York might make better use of his minutes and shots by handing them over to its youth.
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
It feels like the Celtics have needed an interior upgrade forever. It hasn't actually been that long. Rather, the void opened the second Al Horford skipped town in 2019 free agency.
Boston has half-stepped toward solutions since, trotting out everyone from Theis and Tristan Thompson to Robert Williams III and even Grant Williams as a super-small-ball big. It's long past time for the Celtics to find their new anchor, lest they be blitzed by a Bam Adebayo (again) or Joel Embiid come playoff time.
Enter Nikola Vucevic.
No, he's not the most active defensive presence in the middle, but he is capable of blowing the top off of this offense. The Celtics are squeezing everything they can out of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker. Adding a fourth impact player to the attack could rocket Boston back into the top 10 and maybe push it inside the top five.
Vooch is a gold mine at that end. Whether posting up or picking-and-popping, he's usually clowning his defender to the tune of 24.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 threes per night. If the volume production wasn't impressive enough on its own (it is), it's supplemented by a pristine 48.3/41.8/83.9 shooting slash.
The Orlando Magic seem overdue for an overhaul, and Vooch's $26 million salary squeezes just inside of Boston's $28.5 million trade exception. Get this done, and the Celtics might have the juice to not only return to the East's championship round, but perhaps break through to the Finals.
All stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.