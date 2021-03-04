Celtics' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Kim Klement/Associated Press

A recent three-game winning streak has stopped the sky from falling on the Boston Celtics, but clearly there are issues with the Shamrocks.

If they hope to make their fourth Eastern Conference Finals appearance in five seasons, this roster likely requires tweaking between now and the March 25 trade deadline. The Celtics might've had designs on being an elite team, but they can't be labeled as such when they're sitting 13th in offensive efficiency and 16th on the opposite side.

Boston could use more shot-creators, bench scoring and size on the interior. We've found a player to target for each need.