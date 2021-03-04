Lakers' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

1 of 3

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

It's possible the Lakers' true needs don't extend beyond a healthy Anthony Davis. But if you wanted to nit-pick the roster—which is essentially how decision-makers should be spending this month—it could use more shooting and shot-creation.

Devonte' Graham would help on both fronts. He has regressed in most areas from last season, which isn't totally shocking as defenses started to figure out his impact diminishes when he's run off of the three-point arc. Lacking both size and explosiveness, he's a sub-40 percent two-point shooter for his career.

But the Lakers don't need inside-the-arc scoring. They need more three-point splashes, and the 6'1" guard has averaged 3.3 long-range makes at a 36.6 percent clip since the start of 2019-20.

They also need some non-LeBron James options in the half-court, and Graham aces the tightrope walk of creating shots (7.0 assists per game over that stretch) while taking control of the basketball (2.5).

Graham might be available, too. That's solely speculation, but with LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward in Buzz City, Charlotte has (understandably) limited the 26-year-old's opportunities, and that trend seems destined to continue going forward.