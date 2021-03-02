    Jake Paul Says Canelo Alvarez Is an 'Old Hater' for Kicking Fans out of Ring

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 2, 2021

    Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Sergey Kovalev by knockout in a light heavyweight WBO title bout, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    American YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul called super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez an "old hater" in a video provided by TMZ Sports

    Paul's video was in response to the champ kicking out a pair of Paul's fans who made their way to the ring after Alvarez beat Avni Yildirim by third-round TKO on Saturday.

    Paul wasn't happy with Alvarez's actions, and he proceeded to say he thinks Alvarez is ducking good fighters.

    "Why not fight Caleb Plant? David Benavidez? BooBoo Andrade?" Paul asked. "You're ducking them. You're ducking them, Canelo! You're an old hater, that's what you are."

    Alvarez had previously said Paul and his brother, Jake, are disrespecting the sport:

    Jake Paul responded to Alvarez's remarks in his latest video.

    "Canelo, what's your problem, bro?! Why you hate me so much?!," Jake said, per TMZ Sports. "Canelo's mad. He has this thing against me. Said I'm bad for the sport. I'm disrespecting it, which doesn't make sense at all.

    "I'm actually just bringing more eyeballs, more awareness to the sport of boxing. But since Canelo, you wanted to start this beef, let's do it!"

    Jake Paul is 2-0 lifetime as a professional, with wins over former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib. Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match on a to-be-determined date after a postponement from the originally scheduled day of Feb. 20.

    Alvarez, 55-1-2 lifetime, will fight Billy Joe Saunders next in May in a title unification bout.

