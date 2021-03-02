Allen Robinson Could Get Franchise Tag Before FA, Bears GM Ryan Pace Says

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears haven't ruled out the possibility of using the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson before next Tuesday's deadline.

"We have a ton of respect for Allen," general manager Ryan Pace told reporters Tuesday (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "We have to do what’s best for the Bears too. We consider everything ... No firm decision on that yet, but we know we have it at our disposal."

Robinson told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne in February that he was "not opposed to being back in Chicago" but he was also open to moving on from the organization.

The 27-year-old, who was a Pro Bowler in 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, just finished the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract that he signed in 2018.

As of mid-February, he reportedly hadn't had any contract negotiations with the team since September, when NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Robinson became frustrated with Chicago's extension offers.

"At this point, I'd pretty much be open to everything on the table," Robinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio in February (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "I'm not 100 percent sure what will happen in the next coming weeks as far as being a free agent and things like that, but as everything stands today, I definitely will open to everything on the table."

Robinson, who has been an offensive mainstay for the Bears since joining the franchise, tallied 1,250 yards and six touchdowns on 102 receptions through 16 games for the Bears this season. He's more than earned the opportunity to get paid by the franchise, and using the tag might put a hard cap on his potential considering he's looking to earn what he deserves and thinks he can do so elsewhere.