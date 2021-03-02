Texans Rumors: David Johnson Agrees to New 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $6M

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and running back David Johnson agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him up to $6 million Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported $4.25 million will be guaranteed at signing. Johnson was slated to make $8 million in 2021, the final year of a three-year, $39 million deal he originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2016 Pro Bowler rushed for 691 yards and six touchdowns, adding 33 receptions for 314 yards in 12 games with the Texans last season. He came to Houston along with a second-round pick as part of the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, one of the most widely panned deals in recent NFL history.

A concussion led to Johnson seeking help from a mental health coach, which he said improved his focus as the season progressed.

“I definitely think my production picked up, got a lot better,” Johnson said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I think the biggest thing was I talked to a mental health coach, and he really just helped me focus on the play at hand. Don't think too much in the past, one play at a time, what's important now, and really just focusing on what's in front of me because there's a lot of distractions with this offseason, with the virus, with everything going on with this organization.

“I think that was the biggest thing that I needed to do was just sit down, especially after the concussion, after a tough and a weird injury, and I think just talking to him really helped me out.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson will likely enter the 2021 season as the Texans' starting running back, but the surrounding talent is very much in question after Deshaun Watson requested a trade. Houston has shown no interest in offers from teams to this point, while Watson has been steadfast in his desire to leave the franchise amid simmering frustrations with personnel choices.