Dolphins' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Few teams in the NFL are in a better position to lure some big-time free agents in 2021 than the Miami Dolphins.

From the financial perks of playing in a state with no income tax to the already-competitive roster to the spending power to invest some serious money, the Dolphins are going to have an enticing pitch to some free agents.

In terms of building a championship team, free agency is a tricky proposition. Free-agency signings can bring in that key piece to the roster that elevates the team to the next level. After just missing the playoffs at 10-6, that should be the hope with this class.

But choosing the wrong free agents can result in subtraction by addition, misused resources and future financial headaches.

It's still important for Miami to do its homework, spend wisely and avoid some signings they may regret in the not-so-distant future. Based on how much they could command, potential fit with the Dolphins and actual on-field impact that can be expected, the franchise should be looking to avoid these guys.