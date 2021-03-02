Ravens Rumors: Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay Not Expected to Be Pursued in FA

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Even though the Baltimore Ravens haven't gotten much production out of their wide receivers in the past two seasons, they reportedly aren't going to be in the market for the top two free agents at the position this offseason.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Ravens aren't expected to pursue Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay when free agency begins on March 17.

Hensley did note that Baltimore could go after some of the second-tier wideouts, like Corey Davis or Sammy Watkins.

One possible reason that the Ravens won't go after Robinson or Golladay is the price. Pro Football Focus predicted both players will sign four-year deals this offseason, with Golladay receiving $85 million total and Robinson getting $84 million total.

Over the Cap projects Baltimore will have $18.1 million in cap space, assuming a $180.5 million salary cap for 2021. The NFL has yet to finalize the cap for next season, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the floor won't be less than $180 million.

Per QB Data Mine, Ravens pass-catchers dropped an NFL-high 7.5 percent of passes from Lamar Jackson last season. QB Data Mine noted that no other quarterback in the league had a drop percentage over seven percent.

Baltimore has attempted to address the problem in the draft. Marquise Brown was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and showed promise last season with 768 yards and eight touchdowns, but the 23-year-old hasn't become the reliable go-to option the team was hoping for.

If the Ravens hope to maximize Jackson's potential as a passer, they need to find a way to surround him with more consistent talent on the outside. They should have plenty of options to choose from this offseason, both in free agency and the draft.