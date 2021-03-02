J.J. Watt Can Wear Cardinals' Retired No. 99, Says Marshall Goldberg's Daughter

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

If you already bought a J.J. Watt No. 99 Arizona Cardinals jersey, you may not have to worry about sending it back.

Watt announced Monday he's signing with the Cardinals. From a uniform perspective, that presented a problem, as the team had retired the No. 99 to honor Marshall Goldberg.

Goldberg's daughter, Ellen Goldberg Tullos, told TMZ Sports she'd be fine with Watt wearing the only number he has known during his NFL career.

"He has my blessings," Tullos said. "And I'm sure my father would be more than delighted for him to carry it on."

She added that her father "always respected other players" and would likely be happy to bestow the No. 99 jersey to Watt since it likely carries some meaning for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

If nothing else, this is making more NFL fans aware of Goldberg's career.

He played both ways as a member of the Chicago Cardinals. During his Pro Bowl season in 1941, he ran for 427 yards and three touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 313 yards and one score. He also led the NFL in interceptions with seven.