Anthony Barr Reportedly Not Interested in Restructuring Vikings Contract

Anthony Barr will account for more than $15 million against the Minnesota Vikings salary cap in 2021, and the linebacker reportedly has no interest in adjusting that figure.

"I feel confident in saying this, that I hear Anthony Barr is anti-any sort of restructure," Darren Wolfson reported on The Scoop (9:20). "He's got a big number for this upcoming year. Could they extend him, is there a way to do that? Maybe. But I am told he is not interested in a restructure" (h/t Josh Hill of Fansided).

Barr is two seasons into his five-year, $67.5 million deal signed in 2019, but his 2020 season was cut short after going on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. He finished with just six tackles in two games.

The Vikings struggled without him, finishing 29th in the NFL in points allowed after ranking fifth in the category the year earlier. While there were other changes to the unit—including the loss of Xavier Rhodes—Minnesota had ranked 11th or better in points allowed in each of Barr's six full seasons with the team.

The 2017 squad was the best in the league in both yards and points allowed during the regular season before reaching the NFC Conference Championship Game.

Though Barr's contributions don't often show up in the box score, his all around play has earned him four Pro Bowl selections in his career.

While Minnesota likely wants the impactful linebacker to remain on the roster, his cap hit could force the team to make tough decisions in the offseason. The Vikings could release or trade Barr to save $7.3 million against the cap. A move after June 1 would leave just $2.6 million in dead cap for 2021.

The team is already about $11.2 million over the estimated $185 million cap, per Spotrac, with seven players costing over $10 million. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will count for $31 million against the cap.