    5-Year-Old Ariel Young Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage After Britt Reid Crash

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Thursday, July 16, 2015. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who was injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid before Super Bowl LV last month, remains hospitalized in Missouri with a brain injury.

    Tom Porto, an attorney for the Young family, provided the update Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, calling the crash a "serious life-altering event."

    "She's awake, which is a huge development," Porto said. "She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She's not walking—it's a sad, sad, sad story."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

