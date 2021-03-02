5-Year-Old Ariel Young Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage After Britt Reid Crash

Uncredited/Associated Press

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who was injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid before Super Bowl LV last month, remains hospitalized in Missouri with a brain injury.

Tom Porto, an attorney for the Young family, provided the update Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, calling the crash a "serious life-altering event."

"She's awake, which is a huge development," Porto said. "She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She's not walking—it's a sad, sad, sad story."

