SEC Tournament 2021: Full Schedule and Complete Bracket Predictions

0 of 4

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

This is typically the time of year when Kentucky begins making a strong push into the SEC tournament. The Wildcats have won the tourney 31 times (including four straight from 2015 to 2018), while no other SEC team has won it more than six times.

But this hasn't been a typical year in the SEC. Kentucky has struggled for much of the 2020-21 season, while other conference teams have ascended to the top of the standings. Alabama has already secured its first regular-season championship since 2002, while Arkansas has also emerged as a top team.

Anything can happen once the SEC tournament arrives, though. This year's edition is set to take place from March 10 to 14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A champion will be crowned for the first time since 2019, as last year's tournament wasn't completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at this year's tourney schedule, followed by some predictions for how things will unfold.