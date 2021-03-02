Big 12 Tournament 2021: Schedule, Bracket Predictions and Players to Watch

2 of 4

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Current Standings

No. 3 Baylor Bears 10-1 (18-1 overall)

No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers 10-4 (17-6)

No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks 12-6 (18-8)

No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-6 (17-6)

No. 15 Texas Longhorns 8-6 (14-7)

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners 9-7 (14-8)

No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders 7-7 (15-8)

TCU Horned Frogs 5-8 (12-10)

Kansas State Wildcats 3-14 (7-19)

Iowa State Cyclones 0-15 (2-18)

Predictions

The depth in this conference is unreal, to the point it feels like almost anything could happen in the tournament—well, anything outside of a Cyclones' run to the title, at least. Even Bruce Weber's young bunch at Kansas State has displayed tremendous growth, having knocked off Oklahoma and losing by seven points or fewer to Oklahoma State and Texas in the month of February.

Saying all of that, this should be Baylor's tournament to lose. The Bears are a cut above their conference foes with the third-best national ranking at KenPom.com. The next-highest ranked Big 12 team is Kansas down at 18th.

The timing could certainly be better for Baylor, though. The Bears had most of their February slate postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 issues and went more than three weeks without playing. They've only suited up twice since, barely beating Iowa State at home before suffering a 13-point loss at Kansas.

But Baylor has an opportunity to get itself back in rhythm with three more Big 12 bouts left on the schedule, starting with Tuesday's tilt at West Virginia. If the Bears look like themselves, they should be considered the team to beat in Kansas City.