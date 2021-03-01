NFL Reportedly Seeks $2.25B Annually from Fox in TV Rights Contract Talks

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The NFL is working to finalize its new TV rights deals over the next several weeks, and they're reportedly asking for $2.25 billion per year from Fox.

The newest package would include a higher rights fee for the network's Thursday Night Football broadcasts, per John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, who reported Monday night that negotiations were ongoing.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reported in mid-February that the league was looking to double the price tag on its broadcast packages with NBC, CBS, Fox and Disney, the latter of which was reluctant to up its costs, considering it already paid more money for the rights to broadcast Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Disney and the NFL reportedly reached a "broad agreement" that will keep Monday Night Football on the network and put Disney-owned ABC into the Super Bowl broadcast rotation, with a $2.6 billion agreement that is more than any other network, according to Sports Business Journal and Variety (h/t Jonathan Berr of Forbes).

The gap between the two sides was originally around $1 billion annually, Ourand previously reported.

An announcement from the league regarding broadcast packages is expected "as soon as this week," per SBJ.

The price increase on broadcast rights comes after the league saw a 7 percent decline in year-over-year ratings, while the Super Bowl had a 14-year low in viewership (h/t Berr).