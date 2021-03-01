J.J. Watt: 'I'm Gonna Work My Ass Off' After Signing Cardinals Contract

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

J.J. Watt has offered his first message to the Arizona Cardinals fanbase after signing a deal with the franchise.

"The one thing that I can promise you is I'm gonna work my ass off every single day to make you proud," he said in a video released on the Cardinals' Twitter account Monday.

According to the video, Watt landed in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday afternoon, the same day he announced he had signed with the team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Watt signed a two-year deal worth $31 million ($23 million guaranteed). ESPN's Ed Werder reported that about a dozen teams were pursuing Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro.

The 31-year-old had spent his entire 10-year career with the Houston Texans before the two sides mutually split in February amid turmoil in the organization. Quarterback Deshaun Watson also reportedly requested a trade away from the team.

In Arizona, a middle-of-the-road defense allowed 351.9 yards and 22.9 points per game in 2020 en route to an 8-8 finish. The team hasn't made the postseason and has posted just two .500 seasons since 2015.

The signing paved the way for Watt to reunite with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was dealt from Houston to Arizona ahead of the 2020 season. He helped lead an offense that averaged 384.6 yards of total offense per game (sixth-best in the NFL).

Watt could be the missing piece the Cardinals need in order to compete at the next level.