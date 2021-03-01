LeBron James Game-Worn Sneakers Gifted by Kobe Bryant Sell for $156K at Auction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A pair of LeBron James' game-worn sneakers in high school sold for $156,000 through Heritage Auctions, according to Sports Illustrated's Ben Pickman.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had gifted the shoes to James in 2002. The Adidas kicks had a patriotic red, white and blue American flag theme as a tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

James passed Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Jan. 25, 2020. After making history, the four-time MVP recounted seeing Bryant at a basketball camp in high school. He also met Kobe at a Philadelphia hotel during All-Star Weekend in 2002 and were given the shoes.

LeBron wore the sneakers for a game against Oak Hill Academy, which had Carmelo Anthony at the time. Oak Hill got the better of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on the night, while James outscored Melo 36-34 in a losing effort.