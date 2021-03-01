    LeBron James Game-Worn Sneakers Gifted by Kobe Bryant Sell for $156K at Auction

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant hug prior to an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    A pair of LeBron James' game-worn sneakers in high school sold for $156,000 through Heritage Auctions, according to Sports Illustrated's Ben Pickman.

    Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had gifted the shoes to James in 2002. The Adidas kicks had a patriotic red, white and blue American flag theme as a tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

    James passed Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Jan. 25, 2020. After making history, the four-time MVP recounted seeing Bryant at a basketball camp in high school. He also met Kobe at a Philadelphia hotel during All-Star Weekend in 2002 and were given the shoes.

    LeBron wore the sneakers for a game against Oak Hill Academy, which had Carmelo Anthony at the time. Oak Hill got the better of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on the night, while James outscored Melo 36-34 in a losing effort.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nate McMillan to Be Hawks HC

      Hawks assistant has accepted the interim head coaching role; has an overall 667-591 record as head coach

      Nate McMillan to Be Hawks HC
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nate McMillan to Be Hawks HC

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Selling 9.5K-Square-Foot Mansion for $20.5M

      LeBron Selling 9.5K-Square-Foot Mansion for $20.5M
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Selling 9.5K-Square-Foot Mansion for $20.5M

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Vogel Appreciates How AD Has Been Coaching from Bench

      Vogel Appreciates How AD Has Been Coaching from Bench
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Vogel Appreciates How AD Has Been Coaching from Bench

      Harrison Faigen
      via Silver Screen and Roll

      Frank Vogel Says Lakers Aren’t Worried About Second Half Schedule

      Frank Vogel Says Lakers Aren’t Worried About Second Half Schedule
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Frank Vogel Says Lakers Aren’t Worried About Second Half Schedule

      Christian Rivas
      via Silver Screen and Roll