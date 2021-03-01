Former Texas HC Tom Herman Joins Bears' Coaching Staff as Offensive Analyst

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Former University of Texas head coach Tom Herman is headed to Chicago, where he will join the Bears as an offensive analyst/special projects, the team announced Monday.

Herman went 32-18 and was unbeaten in bowl games through four seasons at the head of the Longhorns.

He was fired in January and Texas announced Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian would take over the program.

Despite a strong record, most of Herman's success came at the beginning of his time at Texas. In 2018, the group went to the Big 12 championship game in a 10-win season. In 2019, they finished third in the conference after upending the coaching staff, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

In 2020, Herman led Texas to a 7-3 record as the season concluded with a victory over Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

"After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of the University of Texas to move in a different direction," athletic director Chris Del Conte said upon the announcement of Herman's firing.

Before his run at Texas, Herman spent two seasons as the head coach at the University of Houston, where he became the fourth NCAA head coach to win at least 13 games in his first season as the team went 13-1 in 2015.

He worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas State, Rice, Iowa State and Ohio State, the latter of which he helped lead to a national title when he was crowned the best assistant coach in the country in 2014.

Herman never won the Big 12 and allowed Oklahoma to own the rivalry, with the Longhorns posting a 1-4 record against the team. When the Longhorns were ranked they struggled against unranked talent, with seven losses over four seasons—tied for the most in FBS play in that time span, according to ESPN Stats & Info.