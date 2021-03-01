DeAndre Hopkins on J.J. Watt's Cardinals Contract: 'Life Is Good in Arizona'

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

Reunited, and it feels so good.

DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt are teammates once again after Watt announced Monday he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The star wideout took to social media to express his happiness with that decision:

Hopkins, 28, seemed to enjoy his first season in Arizona, catching 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. It remains inconceivable that the Texans would have traded him and a 2020 fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-rounder and a 2021 fourth-round selection.

It remains more conceivable, however, that in an offseason when quarterback Deshaun Watson is desperate to leave Houston, the team would also part ways with a franchise legend like Watt.

The Cardinals will be hoping they get the best out of Watt like they did with Hopkins. The 31-year-old posted 52 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks, 17 quarterback hits, an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown last season, playing in all 16 games. He was one of the few bright spots for a Texans team that went just 4-12.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, went 8-8 last season and have the makings of an up-and-coming team behind players like quarterback Kyler Murray. And the defensive line will be scary with Watt and Chandler Jones teaming up next season.

Brighter days are ahead of Arizona. For Hopkins and Watt, it's a much better situation than the one they left behind.