    DeAndre Hopkins on J.J. Watt's Cardinals Contract: 'Life Is Good in Arizona'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts on the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    Reunited, and it feels so good.

    DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt are teammates once again after Watt announced Monday he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The star wideout took to social media to express his happiness with that decision: 

    Hopkins, 28, seemed to enjoy his first season in Arizona, catching 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. It remains inconceivable that the Texans would have traded him and a 2020 fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-rounder and a 2021 fourth-round selection. 

    It remains more conceivable, however, that in an offseason when quarterback Deshaun Watson is desperate to leave Houston, the team would also part ways with a franchise legend like Watt. 

    The Cardinals will be hoping they get the best out of Watt like they did with Hopkins. The 31-year-old posted 52 tackles (14 for loss), five sacks, 17 quarterback hits, an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown last season, playing in all 16 games. He was one of the few bright spots for a Texans team that went just 4-12. 

    The Cardinals, meanwhile, went 8-8 last season and have the makings of an up-and-coming team behind players like quarterback Kyler Murray. And the defensive line will be scary with Watt and Chandler Jones teaming up next season. 

    Brighter days are ahead of Arizona. For Hopkins and Watt, it's a much better situation than the one they left behind. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kyler Welcomes JJ Watt

      Kyler Welcomes JJ Watt
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kyler Welcomes JJ Watt

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      By the Numbers: J.J. Watt’s Career (So Far)

      By the Numbers: J.J. Watt’s Career (So Far)
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      By the Numbers: J.J. Watt’s Career (So Far)

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      Cardinals Just Got Whole Lot Better

      Cardinals Just Got Whole Lot Better
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Cardinals Just Got Whole Lot Better

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic

      That Was the Weirdest Free Agent Saga

      That Was the Weirdest Free Agent Saga
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      That Was the Weirdest Free Agent Saga

      James Dator
      via SBNation.com