Roger Federer Withdraws from 2021 Miami Open Ahead of Return from Injury

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Miami Open scheduled to begin on March 24 as he makes his return from a knee injury.

His agent told the Associated Press Federer will use the extra time to "work his way back out on tour," via ESPN.com.

The 39-year-old has had two operations on his knee since last appearing in a match in February 2020 but is scheduled to return to the court at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha starting next Monday.

His recent post about Doha indicates this return is still on schedule:

Federer remains an elite player when healthy, currently ranked No. 5 in the world while reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open last year, but he will have to work his way back to form after the extended time away.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also has until May before the start of Roland Garros as he tries to add another major title to his resume.

Federer has won the Miami Open four times in his career and is the reigning champion after winning in 2019 (it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Masters event still has a star-studded field with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev among those slated to take part in the men's draw.