    Chandler Jones Offered to Be J.J. Watt's Personal Chef Before Cardinals Contract

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021
    Alerted 38m ago in the B/R App

    Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    J.J. Watt is headed to the Arizona Cardinals, which means Chandler Jones might have to make good on a promise he made to the star defensive end last month. 

    Jones shared an exchange on social media Monday where he said he would be Watt's personal chef if he joined the Cardinals:

    Sure enough, Watt announced he was signing with the Cardinals Monday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal is worth $31 million over two years.

    The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will now play alongside Jones, who dealt with injuries last season but was named first-team All-Pro in 2019 after tallying 19 sacks. While it creates an exciting combo off the field, it's possible the food could have been the difference for Watt in his free agency decision.

    No matter how much money you make, it's hard to turn down free meals.

    It could be something for other players to keep in mind next time they try to recruit a high-profile free agent to their team.

