Cardinals' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After J.J. Watt's $31M Contract

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals got a major boost to their defensive line Monday with J.J. Watt announcing he was signing with the team.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it's a two-year deal worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

Here's a look at the team's updated potential defensive depth chart in the wake of the signing, per Ourlads:

DT : Zach Allen; Leki Fotu

: Zach Allen; NT: Corey Peters (free agent); Domata Peko (free agent)

(free agent) DE: J.J. Watt; Jordan Phillips

SLB : Chandler Jones; Kylie Fitts

: Chandler Jones; Kylie ILB : De'Vondre Campbell (free agent); Isaiah Simmons

: Campbell (free agent); Isaiah Simmons ILB : Jordan Hicks; Tanner Vallejo (free agent)

: Jordan Hicks; Tanner Vallejo (free agent) OLB : Markus Golden (free agent); Devon Kennard

: Markus Golden (free agent); Devon LB: Haason Reddick (free agent); Isaiah Irving (free agent)

(free agent); Isaiah Irving (free agent) LCB : Patrick Peterson (free agent); Kevin Peterson

: Patrick Peterson (free agent); Kevin Peterson SS: Charles Washington (free agent); Deionte Thompson

Thompson FS : Budda Baker; Chris Banjo (free agent)

: Baker; Chris Banjo (free agent) RCB : Dre Kirkpatrick (free agent); Byron Murphy

: Dre Kirkpatrick (free agent); Byron Murphy NB: Byron Murphy; Jalen Thompson

Field Yates of ESPN noted the production between Watt and Jones over the last eight years:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.