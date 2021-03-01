Cardinals' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After J.J. Watt's $31M Contract

Cardinals' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After J.J. Watt's $31M ContractMarch 1, 2021
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
The Arizona Cardinals got a major boost to their defensive line Monday with J.J. Watt announcing he was signing with the team.
Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it's a two-year deal worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.
Here's a look at the team's updated potential defensive depth chart in the wake of the signing, per Ourlads:
- DT: Zach Allen; Leki Fotu
- NT: Corey Peters (free agent); Domata Peko (free agent)
- DE: J.J. Watt; Jordan Phillips
- SLB: Chandler Jones; Kylie Fitts
- ILB: De'Vondre Campbell (free agent); Isaiah Simmons
- ILB: Jordan Hicks; Tanner Vallejo (free agent)
- OLB: Markus Golden (free agent); Devon Kennard
- LB: Haason Reddick (free agent); Isaiah Irving (free agent)
- LCB: Patrick Peterson (free agent); Kevin Peterson
- SS: Charles Washington (free agent); Deionte Thompson
- FS: Budda Baker; Chris Banjo (free agent)
- RCB: Dre Kirkpatrick (free agent); Byron Murphy
- NB: Byron Murphy; Jalen Thompson
Field Yates of ESPN noted the production between Watt and Jones over the last eight years:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
That Was the Weirdest Free Agent Saga