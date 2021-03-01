    Cardinals' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After J.J. Watt's $31M Contract

    Timothy Rapp
March 1, 2021
    FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves to fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watt is gone from the Texans and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this offseason. Not one has been good. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Arizona Cardinals got a major boost to their defensive line Monday with J.J. Watt announcing he was signing with the team. 

    Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it's a two-year deal worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed. 

    Here's a look at the team's updated potential defensive depth chart in the wake of the signing, per Ourlads:

    • DT: Zach Allen; Leki Fotu
    • NT: Corey Peters (free agent); Domata Peko (free agent)
    • DE: J.J. Watt; Jordan Phillips
    • SLB: Chandler Jones; Kylie Fitts
    • ILB: De'Vondre Campbell (free agent); Isaiah Simmons
    • ILB: Jordan Hicks; Tanner Vallejo (free agent)
    • OLB: Markus Golden (free agent); Devon Kennard
    • LB: Haason Reddick (free agent); Isaiah Irving (free agent)
    • LCB: Patrick Peterson (free agent); Kevin Peterson
    • SS: Charles Washington (free agent); Deionte Thompson
    • FS: Budda Baker; Chris Banjo (free agent)
    • RCB: Dre Kirkpatrick (free agent); Byron Murphy
    • NB: Byron Murphy; Jalen Thompson

    Field Yates of ESPN noted the production between Watt and Jones over the last eight years: 

                  

