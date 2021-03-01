Jets Trade Rumors: Some Insiders Think NY Will Keep Sam Darnold, Shop No. 2 Pick

Stew Milne/Associated Press

There has been no bigger storyline during the NFL offseason than the trading of several big-name quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz and the potential movement of superstars like Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

Smack dab in the middle of that buzz are the New York Jets, who have a major question to answer at the position and also hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson "might not make it past the Jets at No. 2." But that's hardly a done deal, with Person reporting "some league insiders believe the Jets will hang on to Sam Darnold and make the No. 2 pick available, which would not come cheap."

The future of Darnold is New York's most pressing decision this offseason. The argument for moving on from Darnold is pretty simple—he hasn't been very good.

In three seasons, Darnold has thrown for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 38 games, completing just 59.8 percent of his passes. He's been sacked 98 times and the Jets are just 13-25 in his starts.

Thus far, he has not lived up to being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft. The Jets could trade the USC product for assets, or they could use the No. 2 pick on a player like Wilson or Justin Fields (assuming Trevor Lawrence is the top overall pick) and pair new head coach Robert Saleh with a new quarterback.

The argument for keeping Darnold is a bit more nuanced. Sure, he's been bad, but it's not as though the Jets have had a good offensive line or weapons around him. His head coach was Adam Gase, who's had one winning season in his five years as an NFL head coach.

Giving Darnold another season to prove himself under Saleh would allow the Jets to draft a player at a different position of need or trade the No. 2 pick for a treasure trove of future draft assets. And if Darnold continues to play poorly, the Jets could explore trading him in the future (he's entering the last year of his rookie deal, though the organization could exercise his club option for the 2022 season).

Decisions, decisions. The future of the organization will be decided in a big way this offseason.