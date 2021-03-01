    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Donates $1M to Small Businesses in California Hometown

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021
    Alerted 32m ago in the B/R App

    ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envÃ­a un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers donated $1 million to help 80 small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 in his hometown of Chico, California.

    "Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community," Rodgers said in a press release. "In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this."

    Rodgers first announced his Small-Business COVID Fund last week, partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help small businesses in Butte County, California

      Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help small businesses in Butte County, California
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help small businesses in Butte County, California

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Danica Patrick Tours Egypt After Ex Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement to Shailene Woodley

      Danica Patrick Tours Egypt After Ex Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement to Shailene Woodley
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Danica Patrick Tours Egypt After Ex Aaron Rodgers Announces Engagement to Shailene Woodley

      Sports
      via Sports

      Aaron Rodgers' $1M Donation 👏

      Packers QB gives $1M to help 80 small, locally owned businesses in his hometown of Chico and Butte County, CA

      Aaron Rodgers' $1M Donation 👏
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Aaron Rodgers' $1M Donation 👏

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Don't Need a Blockbuster

      Why Cleveland needs to handle their in-house business before making any big moves 📲

      Browns Don't Need a Blockbuster
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Don't Need a Blockbuster

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report