Packers' Aaron Rodgers Donates $1M to Small Businesses in California Hometown

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers donated $1 million to help 80 small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 in his hometown of Chico, California.

"Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community," Rodgers said in a press release. "In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this."

Rodgers first announced his Small-Business COVID Fund last week, partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation.

