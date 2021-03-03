AEW Revolution: Full Preview of Biggest Feuds on the Card

AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Revolution airs live on Sunday and features many intriguing matches in the company's first pay-per-view of 2021.

Expectations are high for the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch (yes, you read that right) between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship, the highly anticipated in-ring return of Sting and the Young Bucks defending their tag team titles against Chris Jericho and MJF.

Here's the breakdown of the biggest feuds at Revolution.

Where and How to Watch

Revolution is Sunday, March 7.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy-In at 7 p.m.

Announced matches (subject to change and additions)

• Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for AEW world championship)

• Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (street fight)

• Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF (world tag team championship)

• Hikaru Shida vs. winner of women's eliminator tournament (women's world championship)

• Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. TBA vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution ladder match for shot at TNT Championship)

• Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

• Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian

• Casino Tag Team Royale (winner earns shot at tag team championship)

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for AEW world championship)

Most of us probably thought there was no way Omega and Moxley could top the extremity of their Lights Out match at Full Gear in 2019. It seems that they're ready to prove us all wrong this Sunday.

Omega and Moxley are no strangers to using barbed wire against each other after the latter threw the both of them through a table topped with it over a year ago.

However, exploding barbed wire is a whole different matter. For those unfamiliar, similar matches in past years from smaller promotions usually replace the standard ring ropes with barbed wire. These much more dangerous barriers explode when touched and make for incredibly extreme bouts. Exploding barbed wire matches are most popular in Japan where Omega wrestled for years and where he found his source of inspiration to challenge Moxley with this stipulation.

Moxley is motivated to get his title back after losing it at Winter Is Coming last December. Let's see how crazy this one gets.

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (street fight)

Despite the allure of the world championship match, the in-ring return of Sting might just be the most anticipated match at Revolution.

For the first time since 2015, The Icon will compete inside a ring with the help of TNT champion Darby Allin as they take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz. This feud began when Sting made his shocking return to wrestling at Winter Is Coming last December to confront Team Taz after they attacked Allin, Cody and Dustin Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Since then, the two teams have had a war or words that led to Cage power bombing Sting. A week later, Sting broke out his patented Stinger Splash and Scorpion Death Drop to lay Cage out.

Let's see what the 61-year-old legend can still do this Sunday.

Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF (world tag team championship)

Since MJF joined The Inner Circle, things haven't exactly gone smoothly. Sammy Guevara left the faction after his many disagreements with MJF and how he was being incorporated into the group. Since then, Jericho and MJF have built a partnership, setting their eyes on the tag team championship.

The build-up to this match took a particularly ugly turn when Jericho and MJF assaulted the Young Bucks' father backstage, drawing blood in the process. The Young Bucks will look to defend their titles a third time since winning them at Full Gear last November.

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose or Ryo Mizunami (women's world championship)

At the time of writing, the women's eliminator tournament final between Nyla Rose and Ryo Mizunami hadn't happened yet. The three-week-long tournament that started with 16 women comes to a close on the March 3 edition of Dynamite. Rose, who won the American side of the bracket, defeated Tay Conti, Britt Baker and Thunder Rose to get to the final. Meanwhile, Mizunami won the Japan side by defeating Maki Itoh, Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki.

Shida has been the women's world champion since defeating Rose in a No Disqualification match at Double or Nothing last May. If those two women meet again at Revolution, there are sure to be fireworks.

Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. TBA vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution ladder match for shot at TNT Championship)

Ladder matches are always chaotic, and this will be no different. Former TNT champion Rhodes looks to get back into the title picture with a win, but he'll have to get by an old foe in Archer and high-flyers Sky and Penta. Preston Vance will take on Max Casper in a qualifier on March 3 to earn the fifth spot in the match, while AEW president Tony Khan told B/R Live that the sixth participant will be announced at Revolution.

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Hardy, now also a manager whose clients include Private Party, tried to trick Page into coming on as another client by signing a contract that would give him 30 percent of Hangman’s earnings. However, Page was aware of Hardy's true intentions and switched out that contract without Hardy knowing for a match contract between the two of them at Revolution.

The winner receives the loser's 2021 first-quarter earnings.

Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian

Miro joined AEW last September to be Sabian's best man at his wedding. Since then, Best Friends have gotten on their nerves by accidentally destroying Miro's wedding gift to Sabian and interrupting the ceremony to attack them. After months of going back and forth, these two teams finally settle their differences at Revolution.

Casino Tag Team Royale (winner earns shot at tag team championship)

Opportunity awaits the winner of the Casino Tag Team Royale. Eight teams will compete for a shot at the tag team championship, including two teams representing The Dark Order (Evil Uno/Stu Grayson and John Silver/Alex Reynolds), Santana and Ortiz, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, Top Flight, Bear Country and a team to be announced.

Teams are eliminated when both members are thrown over the top rope.