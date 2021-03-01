WFT's Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team should be very active in free agency when it kicks off March 17. Washington had a successful campaign in Ron Rivera's first year as head coach and could go from NFC East champion to a legitimate playoff threat with just a few key additions.

The Football Team is projected to have $31.6 million in cap space, so adding those key pieces is entirely possible.

However, Washington must be careful not to overspend on the wrong players. While it is in a tremendous financial situation when compared to much of the league, Washington doesn't have the cap space to simply throw away money on the open market. Spending big on the wrong players could derail what should be a positive offseason.

The Football Team needs to find answers at the quarterback position and at wide receiver—and figure out a way to retain All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff. Players like Cam Newton and Kenny Golladay should at least be on Washington's radar in free agency. The following three players should not.