Giants' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The New York Giants have plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into the 2021 offseason. They only won six games in 2020, but they also forged an identity as a physical defensive team under head coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. They also fell just short of winning the NFC East.

With just a few key additions—and ideally, a healthy Saquon Barkley—the Giants could be a playoff team in 2021. However, while adding the right pieces will be important, New York must also be careful not to bring in the wrong ones.

General manager Dave Gettleman will have his work cut out this offseason. The Giants are projected to be more than $4 million over the salary cap, and they must determine the futures of players like Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Spending out on the wrong free agents could have a negative impact on the offseason game plan. With this in mind, let's examine three pending free agents New York should avoid in 2021.