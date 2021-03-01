Raiders' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

If the Las Vegas Raiders have a strong offseason, they could be heading to the playoffs in the 2021 season and ending their four-year postseason drought. This past season, they went 8-8 (their first non-losing season since 2016) and now they'll have an opportunity to bolster their roster and fill some of their holes.

Although the Raiders are projected to be $7.7 million over the NFL's salary cap (assuming a cap around $180.5 million) by Over the Cap, they could clear some space before free agency begins on March 17. That means Las Vegas should have an opportunity to sign some free agents to help bolster some areas of its roster that need improvement.

But if the Raiders are going to get back to the playoffs and have sustained success in the future, then they need to make smart moves this offseason and add free agents who will produce at a high level for the right price. And they need to avoid players who may not live up to expectations or come at too high of a cost.

Here are several free agents Las Vegas should avoid signing this offseason.