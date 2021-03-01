Draymond Green Calls LaMelo Ball 'A Problem' as Hornets Rookie Dazzles vs. Kings

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Draymond Green likes what he sees out of Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball.

Ball dropped 24 points and 12 assists while leading his team to a 127-126 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors forward called him a "problem."

The comment is notable for multiple reasons, one of which is that Golden State passed on Ball to select James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Ball fell to the Hornets at No. 3 and looks like a strong Rookie of the Year candidate to this point.

Ball and Green also embraced following Friday's game between their two teams when the rookie accidentally struck the veteran while driving into the lane. Ball came over to make sure Green was alright, and they embraced.

As for Green, he exited Sunday's 117-91 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with an ankle injury, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters the injury does not appear to be serious.