Eagles' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be on a tight free-agent budget this offseason. Even after trading quarterback Carson Wentz, Over the Cap projects them to still be $43 million over the NFL's salary cap (assuming a cap of about $180.5 million).

With free agency set to begin on March 17, the Eagles are likely going to make some moves to improve their financial situation, perhaps by releasing some players on big contracts who don't fit into their long-term plans.

So while Philadelphia should have the ability to sign some free agents, it will have to make sure it makes smart decisions and not dole out contracts to players who won't end up helping the team for the future. The Eagles may pursue more affordable free agents rather than the biggest names on the market and bring in less proven players who have a ton of potential.

With that in mind, here are three free agents Philadelphia should avoid pursuing this offseason.