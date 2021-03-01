March Madness 2021: Highlighting Tournament's Most Dangerous Bubble Teams

0 of 3

Matt Gentry/Associated Press

The Duke Blue Devils may be the team catching the most attention around the NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble, but their next opponent could be the more dangerous ACC bubble team in the field of 68.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets reeled off four consecutive victories and possess a handful of Top 25 wins in conference action.

One train of thought suggests Tuesday's ACC clash is an elimination game for the loser, and if the Yellow Jackets pick up another solid win, they might be a tough lower seed to play in the first round.

The UConn Huskies fit into that category as well since they have one of the top young guards in the county and have gotten hot over the last few weeks.

While Georgia Tech and UConn are gaining traction as popular power-conference bubble threats, the Utah State Aggies are flying under the radar out of the Mountain West.

Utah State needs to do some work in the coming weeks to enter the field of 68, but if it does, center Neemias Queta could be a tough matchup for any March Madness qualifier.