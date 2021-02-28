Tiger Woods: 'Touching' to See Golfers Pay Tribute by Wearing Red Shirts Sunday

Tiger Woods: 'Touching' to See Golfers Pay Tribute by Wearing Red Shirts SundayMarch 1, 2021
Tiger Woods was moved Sunday as he watched many of his peers don his trademark Sunday look for the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship.
Woods said the tribute was "touching" and that his fellow golfers and fans "are truly helping me get through this tough time."
One of the 15-time major champion's most recognized looks is wearing a red shirt and black pants on the last day of a tournament. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau were among those who chose to mimic the golf legend:
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday that officers responded to the scene of a single-car accident involving Woods. Hours later, his representatives issued a statement on Twitter saying he was "currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room."
Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, confirmed Woods suffered "open fractures" to his right tibia and fibula bones.
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said Thursday the 45-year-old had moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continue his recovery. ESPN.com noted the facility "has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute that has catered to professional athletes and a rehabilitation program for sports-related and orthopedic injuries."
Morikawa: 'Thank You to Tiger'
24-year-old WGC winner gets emotional: 'Tiger means everything to me. ... I don't think we say thank you enough' 🎥