Tiger Woods: 'Touching' to See Golfers Pay Tribute by Wearing Red Shirts Sunday

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger Woods was moved Sunday as he watched many of his peers don his trademark Sunday look for the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship.

Woods said the tribute was "touching" and that his fellow golfers and fans "are truly helping me get through this tough time."

One of the 15-time major champion's most recognized looks is wearing a red shirt and black pants on the last day of a tournament. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau were among those who chose to mimic the golf legend:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday that officers responded to the scene of a single-car accident involving Woods. Hours later, his representatives issued a statement on Twitter saying he was "currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room."

Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, confirmed Woods suffered "open fractures" to his right tibia and fibula bones.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said Thursday the 45-year-old had moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continue his recovery. ESPN.com noted the facility "has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute that has catered to professional athletes and a rehabilitation program for sports-related and orthopedic injuries."