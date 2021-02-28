Collin Morikawa on Tiger Woods: 'I Don't Think We Say Thank You Enough'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Collin Morikawa was feeling thankful after he won the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Sunday.

"I don't think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger," the 24-year-old said after becoming just the second player to win a major and WGC title before turning 25. He fittingly joined Tiger Woods with such a distinction.

Woods, who is hospitalized following a single-car crash, was a focal point of Sunday's final round, as many players wore red and black in his honor. The 15-time major champion typically wears red on Sundays for the final rounds of tournaments.

Morikawa shot a three-under 69 to hold off the rest of the field at 18 under for the tournament. He finished three strokes ahead of Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel, who all tied for second place.

Yet the golf largely took a backseat to news and updates about Woods as the tournament progressed.

Woods released a statement on Friday saying he was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and "recovering and in good spirits" following the crash.

He underwent extensive surgery for fractures to the upper and lower tibia and fibula, among other concerns.

As for Morikawa, he also won the 2020 PGA Championship and looks the part of a young contender who will capture a number of other tournaments as his career progresses.