Bucs' Tom Brady Says 2000 NFL Draft Scouting Report 'Still Gets Me Fired Up'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

If we learned anything from The Last Dance, it is that elite athletes know how to take slights—real or imagined—and turn them into motivation to reach the highest level of their sport.

Tom Brady is no different than Michael Jordan when it comes to taking things personally.

Brady responded to an old video breaking down his draft scouting report and weaknesses and simply said, "Still gets me fired up." The tweet comes 21 years after his infamous photograph that didn't seem to suggest he would become the greatest quarterback of all time:

Turns out, that draft scouting report was inaccurate.

All Brady has done since is win seven Super Bowls and build a resume that includes three league MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections and two Offensive Player of the Year awards. He has more Lombardi Trophies than any single franchise and is well on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Even with all that, he is still fired up by criticism that existed 21 years ago.