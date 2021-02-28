UConn, Stanford Headline Top Seeds in 2021 NCAAW Tournament Bracket Preview

UConn, Stanford Headline Top Seeds in 2021 NCAAW Tournament Bracket PreviewFebruary 28, 2021
Texas A&M overtook Louisville as the NCAA unveiled its top 16 projected teams in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The Aggies climbed into the No. 3 position behind Connecticut and Stanford. South Carolina was the other No. 1 seed. The Huskies remain the top overall seed for the second straight bracket projection.
✨ The Top 16 Reveal ✨ 1 @UConnWBB 2 @StanfordWBB 3 @AggieWBB 4 @GamecockWBB 5 @PackWomensBball 6 @TerpsWBB 7 @ArizonaWBB 8 @BaylorWBB 9 @UofLWBB 10 @UCLAWBB 11 @UGA_WBB 12 @IndianaWBB 13 @LadyVol_Hoops 14 @KentuckyWBB 15 @OregonWBB 16 @RazorbackWBB #ncaaW https://t.co/VjeHYoZDEU
