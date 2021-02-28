UConn, Stanford Headline Top Seeds in 2021 NCAAW Tournament Bracket Preview

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Texas A&M overtook Louisville as the NCAA unveiled its top 16 projected teams in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The Aggies climbed into the No. 3 position behind Connecticut and Stanford. South Carolina was the other No. 1 seed. The Huskies remain the top overall seed for the second straight bracket projection.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.