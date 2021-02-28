    UConn, Stanford Headline Top Seeds in 2021 NCAAW Tournament Bracket Preview

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021

    Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5), Evina Westbrook (22) and Christyn Williams (13) celebrate during the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Texas A&M overtook Louisville as the NCAA unveiled its top 16 projected teams in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

    The Aggies climbed into the No. 3 position behind Connecticut and Stanford. South Carolina was the other No. 1 seed. The Huskies remain the top overall seed for the second straight bracket projection.

                

