Deshaun Watson Rumors: QB's Camp Frustrated by Texans' Refusal to Talk Trade

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have shown little interest in dealing Deshaun Watson despite his trade request, which has made the quarterback's camp "all the more frustrated," according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Watson reportedly met with new head coach David Culley last week but reiterated he has "no intention of playing for the Texans again," per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

It could lead to a stalemate with Houston still "refusing to listen to offers," per Volin.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported opposing teams have resorted to leaving voicemails with trade offers since the Texans won't take the calls.

It's understandable for Houston to try to mend fences considering what Watson provides. The team struggled to a 4-12 record in 2020, but the quarterback still shined with a league-leading 4,823 passing yards with 33 touchdowns, plus 444 yards and three scores on the ground.

The 25-year-old has three Pro Bowl selections in four professional seasons, making him a true franchise quarterback in the prime of his career. There is no greater commodity in the NFL.

Watson also has little leverage even if he chooses to hold out.

As Volin noted, sitting out the season would cost him $14 million in salary and team fines while also having to pay back $5.4 million of his signing bonus. The quarterback's contract would also toll a year, putting him no closer to free agency.

Both sides must find a solution to avoid a wasted season for everyone involved.