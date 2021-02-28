Jorge Masvidal Says He's Going to Make UFC Return in August or September

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jorge Masvidal is planning to make his return to the UFC this summer.

On IFL TV, Masvidal, who hasn't fought since he lost a welterweight title fight to Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision last July, also teased an opponent that will make the bout appointment viewing.

In his first UFC bout in more than a year, one possible opponent is the man who forced him out of the Octagon in the first place.

When Usman and Masvidal met last summer, Masvidal had taken the fight less than a week in advance when Gilbert Burns had to step down for reasons related to COVID-19. Usman said he wants to take on Masvidal in his full form—and he would still beat him.

After a knockout defeat of Burns at UFC 258, Usman said he wanted a rematch against Masvidal because he wanted the opportunity to assert his dominance in the welterweight class:

"The only reason this man took the [first] fight is because it was on six days' notice and he had a built-in excuse, and he's still running his mouth. I'll give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won't sign on that dotted line because this time I'mma finish your ass. Anyone of these fools can get it; any one of them. But he keeps running his mouth. If he's gonna talk, step in there and you gotta see me."

Another possible opponent is Masvidal's former teammate, Colby Covington. UFC President Dana White said earlier this year that he was "working on" setting up the fight between the pair, who formerly fought together at American Top Team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Covington left the gym last May after beefing with Masvidal and two other teammates, Dustin Poirier and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Whether he fights Usman, Covington or someone else entirely, Masvidal's certainly hyping up this return to UFC.