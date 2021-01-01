    UFC's Dana White on Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington: 'We're Working on That'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021

    Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    A much-talked-about matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington is in the plans for UFC in 2021.

    Appearing on The Schmo podcast (h/t MMA Fighting), UFC President Dana White said "we're working on that" when asked about a potential showdown featuring the welterweight stars.

    A Masvidal-Covington fight has been rumored for a long time. Chaos told Chisanga Malata of The Sun in September that UFC was working on booking the bout for the end of 2020.

    Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates at American Top Team, but they had a falling-out after Gamebred accepted a fight that UFC was originally offering to Covington.

    "That tweet came from Jorge trying to get in the way of my money and I take that money very serious," Covington told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin in September 2019. "That's food on the table for my mom, my dad, the life they never had, my family. I come from a very broke background and now he's trying to mess with my money and my business so now you're a competitor."

    Last March, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert implemented a rule that prevents teammates from trash-talking if they weren't booked in a match against each other. Covington left the gym two months later.

    Masvidal hasn't fought since losing to Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision for the welterweight title at UFC 251 on July 11.

    Covington's only fight in 2020 was a TKO win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178 on Sept. 19. His only loss in the past four years was against Usman in December 2019 at UFC 245.

