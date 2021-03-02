2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

1 of 9

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Last Team In: Wichita State Shockers

13-4, NET: 66, KenPom: 74

Wichita State sneaking into the field with these metrics would almost feel like redemption for all those years that the NCAA tournament selection committee put the Shockers in the Nos. 7-11 seed range in spite of their remarkable ratings in the various predictive analytics. That would have no bearing whatsoever on whether this year's Wichita State receives a bid. It's just a fun observation.

As far as this resume is concerned, that home win over NET No. 4 Houston on Feb. 18 was massive for the Shockers. And though they have not played since then, they have benefited from recent losses by other bubble teams like Seton Hall, Indiana, Duke, Minnesota, Saint Louis and Stanford.

It should go without saying for the last team in the projected field, but Wichita State cannot afford a slip-up this week in road games against Temple and Tulane. Those are both Quadrant 3 games. A loss to either one would be the Shockers' worst loss of the season, by far, and would leave them in "Auto Bid or Bust" territory.

Even if they're able to win both of those games, they're probably still going to be in the "Last Five In" range at the start of the AAC tournament.

Second-to-Last In: Drake Bulldogs

24-3, NET: 42, KenPom: 56

The loss at Bradley in the regular-season finale on Saturday leaves Drake in a precarious situation.

All season long, there have been major questions about the Bulldogs' lack of quality wins. They did finally get a Quadrant 1 win—by one point, at home, in overtime—against Loyola-Chicago a couple of weeks ago, but they also now have a pair of Quadrant 3 losses weighing them down.

Worse yet, there's the question of roster strength. Roman Penn and Tank Hemphill were indispensable during Drake's 18-0 start to the season. The former is now out for the year, and the latter might be able to return for the NCAA tournament after missing the past seven games with a broken foot.

Fans love to argue that losses suffered without key players shouldn't count against the team as much as a full-strength loss would. I'll be curious to find out how the committee handles this inverse situation of a team that was almost unbeatable at full strength, but that would be sending a considerably less-than-full-strength team to the dance.

The Bulldogs had better at least make it to the MVC championship game, and they might need to win it.

Third-to-Last In: St. Bonaventure Bonnies

13-4, NET: 28, KenPom: 34

All St. Bonaventure had to do was not lose to Dayton on Monday night and it would have been just about a lock to reach the NCAA tournament. Maybe an immediate, bad loss in the A-10 tournament would have made the Bonnies sweat out Selection Sunday, but they probably would have been fine.

Instead, they did lose to the Flyers, adding an unpleasant Quadrant 3 misstep to their resume right at the end of the regular season. Their metrics are still great, but can a team whose four best wins were at Richmond, at Davidson, vs. VCU and vs. Davidson rest easy now that it has a bad loss for the committee to consider?

At this moment, I'm not quite sure how much work the Bonnies need to do in the A-10 tournament, but it's definitely some work. Anything short of reaching the A-10 semifinals would probably be a fatal mistake.

Fourth-to-Last In: Michigan State Spartans

13-10, NET: 77, KenPom: 62

The 18-point loss to Maryland on Sunday afternoon was, obviously, less than ideal. But with home wins over Illinois and Ohio State earlier in the week, Michigan State still did enough in the past seven days to jump into the projected field.

Prior to that, the Spartans' best wins of the season were at Duke, at Indiana and vs. Rutgers, so adding that pair of wins against teams in the hunt for No. 1 seeds was nothing short of massive.

They're only halfway through their season-ending six-game gauntlet, though. They'll host Indiana on Tuesday before back-to-back games against Michigan. Winning at least one of those games is mandatory. Two would be preferable, though if the one win comes against Michigan, that's probably sufficient.

Fifth-to-Last In: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

13-8, NET: 40, KenPom: 32

For the first time all season, let's welcome Georgia Tech to the projected field.

The Yellow Jackets got out to a disastrous start to the year, losing back-to-back home games to Georgia State and Mercer. Those Quadrant 3 results have been hurting the resume all year. But they are 13-6 (with no additional bad losses) since then, including an 11-point home win over Florida State in late January and a 16-point road win over Virginia Tech last week. They also have home wins over Clemson, North Carolina and Kentucky.

If they can add one more blue-blood victory against Duke at home on Tuesday night, they'll be in fantastic shape. After all, they're already top-40 in both NET and KenPom with a few quality wins. But even if the Yellow Jackets let that one slip away, a subsequent win at Wake Forest would keep them buzzing right around the projected cut line.