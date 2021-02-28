    Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, More to Wear Red Sunday in Honor of Tiger Woods

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021
    Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    With Tiger Woods recovering from his serious car accident earlier this week, top players on tour will honor the superstar by wearing his iconic Sunday outfit.

    Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed both said they will wear red shirts and black pants Sunday at the WGC-Workday Championship, per Todd Lewis of Golf Channel.  

    Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Champ showcased the look early in the round:

    Justin Thomas showed his similar outfit on social media:

    Tournament leader Collin Morikawa will also wear red, per Lewis.

    At the Puerto Rico Open, the entire maintenance staff donned the signature outfit:

    Woods has worn red shirts for the final rounds of tournaments throughout his career, leading to plenty of memorable moments on his way to 15 major championships.

    The 45-year-old was hospitalized on Tuesday after a single-car accident led to "significant" leg injuries and extensive surgery. A statement said Woods was "recovering and in good spirits."

