3 Boxers Who Have the Best Chance of Beating Canelo Alvarez

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez stopped Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim after three rounds on Saturday night in Miami.

Alvarez made quick work of Yildirim. The Mexican was a big favorite in the fight, and he proved the oddsmakers right by bashing Yildirim to bits in just three rounds.

Previously, Alvarez, 30, from Mexico, had stated that he wants to be the first fighter from his home country to become boxing's undisputed champion at 168 pounds. That meant he had to get through his mandatory obligation of facing Yildirim.

Now that he's done that, the boxing world turns its attention toward who Alvarez might fight next, as well as who among that group of boxers might be able to defeat him.