Norris Trophy Top 8: Who's Leading the Race as the NHL's Best Defenseman?

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There was a long period when the Norris Trophy race wasn't exciting. The candidate pool for the NHL's top defenseman was somewhat limited, as a class of elite defensemen separated themselves from the rest of the competition.

Nicklas Lidstrom won it a record seven times with the Detroit Red Wings. Duncan Keith won it twice as the Chicago Blackhawks built a dynasty, Erik Karlsson won it twice with the Ottawa Senators and Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) and Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks) won one apiece, highlighting the strong play of the West Coast teams.

There has always been an aspect of an East Coast bias when it comes to the NHL Awards. The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and with the large media contingents in East Coast in Canadian and U.S. cities, that's only natural.

Once Karlsson was traded to the Sharks, the running joke among the voters was Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman, the 2017-18 winner, would continue to win the award each season. But as it turns out, the voters did stay up to watch the West Coast games because Mark Giordano of the Calgary Flames won in 2018-19.

The Nashville Predators' Roman Josi took home the honors for the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season, a long-awaited honor for someone who had long been in the conversation for the Norris Trophy but had never won it.

Most of those players are still in contention for the award annually, but the pool of candidates has grown as another class of NHL defensemen has risen to the top. Young, exciting blueliners have added significant intrigue to the Norris race, and a few late bloomers are showing that 30 is the new 25 when it comes to playing defense.

Here is an early look at eight candidates for the Norris Trophy.