    Police Report: Man Says He Trespassed at Augusta National Because He 'Was Bored'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2021

    Augusta National Golf Club Masters pin flag during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    A man was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and obstruction for walking onto the grounds at Augusta National Golf Club. 

    Per Jozsef Papp of the Augusta ChronicleGrayson Beveridge was arrested on Feb. 20 when local authorities responded to a call from Augusta National security. 

    According to the Richmond County incident report filed, Beveridge told the sheriff deputies he "was bored" and was looking to have "some fun" when he trespassed onto Augusta National. 

    Deputies had to chase Beveridge for a brief period after he ran to avoid being arrested. He was eventually caught "after a short foot pursuit."

    Papp added that Beveridge was taken to Charles B. Webster Detention Center, where he was released bond. Augusta National intends to prosecute the 26-year-old. 

    Augusta National Golf Club has been the home of The Masters tournament since 1934. The club is also notorious for having a strict membership policy that includes a $40,000 initiation fee and yearly dues. 

    The 2021 Masters will be played from April 8-11. 

