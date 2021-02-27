    Mike Tomlin: Eric Bieniemy Not Getting Head Coaching Job 'A Real Head-Scratcher'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans for the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is baffled that Eric Bieniemy has still not been hired as a head coach in the NFL.

    Speaking to Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tomlin called it "a real head-scratcher" that the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator went through another hiring cycle without getting a top gig.

    "Every offensive coordinator Andy Reid has had in the last 20 years got a head job," Tomlin added. "One of those guys, Brad Childress, hired me in Minnesota in 2006. Now, Andy has the best offense he's ever had and [Bieniemy] can't get a job?"

    Per Joe Rivera of Sporting News, Sean McDermott, John Harbaugh, Matt Nagy and Ron Rivera are head coaches who worked under Reid.

    Childress and Doug Pederson are among Reid's former offensive coordinators who have been hired as head coaches.

    Bieniemy has been a popular candidate over the past two seasons, but the 51-year-old has yet to be hired.

    Per an NFL demographics study obtained Friday by the Associated Press, each of the seven teams that had a head coaching vacancy this offseason formally requested an interview with Bieniemy. During this cycle, Robert Saleh (New York Jets) and David Culley (Houston Texans) were the only non-white candidates hired.

    There are only four Black head coaches in the NFL, including Tomlin, Saleh, Culley and Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins).

    Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018. In that span, the team has made two Super Bowl appearances, won Super Bowl LV and finished in the top six in points scored each year.

