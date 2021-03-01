Predicting Landing Spots, Contracts for NFL's Biggest Free Agents

10 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are in a tricky spot with quarterback Dak Prescott. They used the franchise tag on him last year, and doing so again would cost 20 percent more than he earned in 2020—or $37.7 million. That would place him third among quarterbacks in terms of annual salary.

That number also represents more than the $19.4 million the Cowboys are expected to have available. They would have to create a significant amount of room just to tag Prescott and navigate the NFL draft.

The problem is that signing Prescott to a long-term deal could be even harder. The recent trades for Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz prove that teams are willing to give up a lot to land a quarterback they believe is franchise-caliber. Prescott, who was leading the league with 1,856 passing yards when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, will be coveted.

A team could easily be willing to make Prescott among the league's highest-paid signal-callers over the long term if he hits free agency. The quarterback-needy Patriots, for example, are projected to have $62.2 million in cap space and could offer a deal that pays $38 or even $40 million in 2020.

Because of this, Prescott has no reason to take a team friendly deal—or to accept any offer that would pay him less than $37.7 million this season—before the start of free agency. Therefore, if Dallas hopes to keep Prescott, it may have no choice but to use the tag once again.

Prediction: Dallas franchise-tags Prescott at the cost of $37.7 million.

Cap and contract information via Over The Cap.