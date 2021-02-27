Ron Kostelnik's Packers Super Bowl Ring Lost by Son Mike at Gas Station

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

A Super Bowl Ring that belonged to former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Ron Kostelnik was lost at a BP gas station in Greensburg, Indiana, last weekend.

Per Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Kostelnik's son, Mike, lost the ring while taking a trip with his daughter to tour the Miami University (Ohio) campus.



"We don't know what happened to the ring," Mike told Venci. "When we got to Miami, it was gone. I had taken it off my finger. When you wear that ring, it's heavy. If your fingers are swollen in the morning, it's a little hard to carry. So, I know I put it in the console (of the car). My daughter and I just don't know what happened to it."

Venci noted that Kostelnik is offering a $5,000 reward to get the ring back. He has also reported the ring missing to the police.

Ron Kostelnik was a member of the Packers' victories in Super Bowl I and II. He also won three NFL championships with the team in 1961, 1962 and 1965. The ring Mike lost was from Super Bowl II.

The Packers selected Kostelnik in the second round of the 1961 NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He played eight seasons in Green Bay from 1961 to 1968 before playing his final season with the Baltimore Colts in 1969. He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1989.